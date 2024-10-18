Collector slams officials for slackness in redressing farmers’ grievances

Condemning slackness of officials in redressing farmers’ grievances, Collector M.S. Sangeetha warned some of them to expedite clearing their petitions stacked on tables for years.

As many local body officials and Public Works Department officials were generic in their response at the farmers’ grievance meeting held here on Friday, Ms. Sangeetha warned them to be specific in their reply.

As many farmers complained of continuing encroachments on waterbodies and channels by private parties, the officials replied that they were waiting for the response from the encroachers.

The Collector said except buildings, other encroachments could be cleared if the officials found they were violating rules and regulations.

S. Kallanai of Melur said a person had illegally built a channel on his patta land to divert water flowing through Periyar Main Channel into Singampunari branch channel to draw water for his fish farm.

He said villagers had spent thousands of rupees to clean the channel using cranes, but with such carelessness of officials, farmers were still struggling to get water.

PWD officials said they would have to check the issue at the location as they learned that water was being diverted at night.

Ms. Sangeetha said when water was released for irrigation, it was the duty of the officials to ensure that everything was right even before a complaint was raised by the public.

Another farmer, P. Ramachandran, said due to some reasons water flowing through Tirumangalam Extension Canal had not reached many waterbodies in the tail-end areas.

For that, the official said, “Since there are 36 tanks along the canal, the water has now reached only 20 tanks. It will take a few more days to reach all the tanks.”

P. Thangapandi of Viralipatti in Vadipatti taluk said the villagers were not given any prior information about the public hearing which was announced for the operation of a new stone quarry in their village.

“Despite lack of knowledge about the public hearing, a few attended and objected to the quarry operation, but the officials who headed the hearing seem not to include our objection,” he noted.

When the quarries had already destroyed the villagers’ livelihood by draining water sources, the new one would only make the land uninhabitable, he added.

The Collector said the public hearing would be video recorded and the environment clearance for the quarry would be given only after referring to the recorded statements. She also said the public had to sacrifice a few things for the sake of development.

N. Palanisamy, a farmer from Melur, said the Agriculture Department should constitute a taluk-level committee to monitor and ensure the quality of seeds and pesticides sold in private shops.

The officials ruled out the possibility of forming any committee constituting individuals, and said they would collect seeds from shops randomly and get their quality tested.

The farmers also requested the officials to help them sell their organic produce for a good price in the market.