Collector serves food to frontline workers as a mark of gratitude

Virudhunagar

01 June 2021 18:55 IST

As a mark of gratitude for their yeoman services during the pandemic, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan on Tuesday served lunch to frontline workers of Rosalpatti panchayat and distributed protective gears and essential goods.

“They have been working day and night for more than a year in order to protect the members of public during the COVID-19 pandemic putting their families behind,” the Collector said.

It was their untiring efforts that helped to contain the pandemic last year. “If only we succeed the same way now, we can concentrate on developmental works,” he added.

Mr. Kannan also stressed the need for frontline workers to keep themselves healthy and bear in mind that their family members were dependent on them. Hence, they should ensure self-protection.

The Collector distributed rice, sugar, pulses, edible oil and vegetables along with masks, sanitiser and other protective gears.

A total of 19,342 people were infected during the second wave of COVID-19 and 12,000 had recovered so far. Meaawhile, 2,64,902 people had been vaccinated. Since there were complaints that patients who were in home quarantine roamed around, they were being taken to 18 COVID Care Centres.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian and Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency, V. Jayakumar were among those who were present.

Meanwhile, people caught loitering in Rajapalayam town were subjected to swab tests by district police.

“We have been asking people to remain indoors to contain the pandemic. However, those who continue to violate lockdown norms are asked to give their swab samples for RT-PCR test,” Rajapalayam Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Nagasankar, said.

This would discourage people from coming out unnecessarily and also help detection of positive cases among them, he added.