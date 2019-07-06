Collector seeks cooperation of farmers to implement Kudimaramathu scheme

In order to improve the state of waterbodies across Dindigul district, Collector M. Vijayalakshmi chaired a meeting with farmers’ associations to implement the State Government’s kudimaramathu scheme here on Friday.

The Collector sought the cooperation and contribution of 10% of the total project cost from the farmer associations to carry out the scheme. Apart from small works like removing undergrowth from supply channels and repairing of sluices and shutters that are projected to cost less than ₹10 lakh, major works will be taken up at a total cost of ₹ 34.36 crore across Dindigul district.

Under Nanganjiyar basin division, Palani, 80 works will be taken up at a cost of ₹25.58 crore Under Manjalar basin division, Periyakulam, 34 works will be taken up at a cost of ₹ 8.472 crore.

The projects will be prepared and overseen by the Public Works Department while the execution will be done by farmers’ associations and ayacutdars.

“The farmers may contribute towards the project either in terms of manpower, labour or money. The works will be done at on a war-footing and should be completed before the commencement of the northeast monsoon. Large works in every taluk will be inspected in the coming weeks. Only through mutual cooperation between the government and the farmers, can waterbodies and water management in the State be improved,” said the collector.

Executive Engineer of Water Resource Organisation, Dindigul, Subramani, Executive Engineer of Manjalar basin division, A. Kumar, officials from Marudhanathi and Kudakanar sub-divisions and representatives of farmers’ associations took part in the meeting.