Collector reviews preparations made at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple for ‘Aadi amavasai’ celebrations

Published - August 01, 2024 06:46 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inspecting the preparations being made at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple at Papansam in Tirunelveli district on Thursday.

Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inspecting the preparations being made at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple at Papansam in Tirunelveli district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan on Thursday inspected the preparations being made at Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple in Papanasam for the ‘Aadi amavasai’ festival which commences on Friday.

 As this festival would attract thousands of devotees from the southern districts who would camp around the temple situated inside the Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Dr. Karthikeyan, along with Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain and Deputy Director, KMTR, Ambasamudram Division Ilaiyaraja inspected the preparations being made inside the forest.

 Since the devotees gathering at this temple would pollute the environment, particularly the Thamirabharani, the forest department was forced to clamp restrictions last year to conserve the tiger sanctuary and the perennial river. While the devotees were allowed stay within the forest near the temple for ten days in the past, it was restricted to just three days last year. Temporary toilets were created to avoid open defecation and protect the Thamirabharani flowing near the temple.

 Moreover, vehicle movement including the operation of government buses beyond the Papanasam check-post was not allowed after 6 p.m. The devotees were asked to park their vehicles at Agasthiyarpatti and take the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses to reach the temple.

 When the ‘3-day stay’ restriction was introduced last year, the devotees protested against it and it was later relaxed to 5 days, but with conditions. The celebrations went on well last year while the official machinery strictly implemented the restrictions.

 Hence, Dr. Karthikeyan visited Sorimuthu Ayyanar temple on June 7 last along with the forest personnel to assess the arrangements to be made around the shrine for the festival. The Collector visited the temple again on Thursday to take a look at the preparations, especially the temporary toilets placed there.

 The devotees will be allowed to reach the shrine from 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. of August 2 in private vehicles and the pilgrimage will continue only in the government buses from August 3 to August 5 as the private vehicles should be parked at Agasthiyarpatti. Similarly, private vehicles will be allowed to go to the temple on August 6 to enable the devotees to get down from the temple. Diesel generators will not be allowed beyond Papanasam check-post.

 Since massive cleaning operations were carried out around the temple on Wednesday and Thursday (July 31 and August 1), no vehicle including government buses was allowed beyond Papanasam check-post. Again, similar cleaning operation will be conducted after the celebrations on August 7 and 8 to clear the garbage and hence the public will not be allowed beyond Papanasam check-post on these days. The devotees can go to the temple and Agasthiyar Falls from August 9 onwards.

 While bathing in deep areas and moving into the forest have been prohibited, the devotees can pitch tents only in the temple land and no tenting will be allowed in the forest area.

