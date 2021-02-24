Collector reviews poll preparations

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review the strategies to be put in place to check violence during the forthcoming Assembly poll and curb the movement of cash, liquor and banned articles like gifts to lure the voters.

As the Assembly poll has been scheduled for this summer, preparations are on to ensure free and fair poll in the district, which will have 2,011 booths – an increase of 536 booths from 1,475 booths – as per Election Commission is keen on establishing a booth for every 1,000 voters.

Mr. Vishnu said increase in the number of polling booths had been done after the field visit by the Polling Officers and the Assistant Polling Officers in all five Assembly segments – Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram - as mandated by the Election Commission of India.

Of this, sensitive polling stations are being identified based on the poll percentage, incidents, if any, in the past etc. and the security arrangements for these booths will be planned accordingly, the Collector said.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, T.S. Anbu, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, D.K. Srinivasan, and senior officials from various departments participated in the meeting.