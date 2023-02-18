ADVERTISEMENT

Collector reviews book fair preparatory works

February 18, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspecting the VOC stadium ground in Palayamkottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Saturday inspected the preparatory works for the sixth ‘Porunai Book Fair’ to be organised at V.O.C. Ground in Palayamkottai from February 25 to March 7.

After inspecting the preparatory works, he said the upcoming book fair would showcase inclusiveness and diversity by involving all sections of the society. Apart from the school students’ relay reading, workshop for college students on journalism, book release etc, special sessions would be conducted for the differently-abled.

Publications of over 100 publishers of BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India) will be displayed in the stalls to be established for the plastic-free book fair. Since the ‘Year of Millets’ is being celebrated, traditional foods made with millets will be served to the visitors. Good number of folk artist troupes will perform during the book fair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The district administration has roped in good number of speakers from various fields to address the public visiting the bookstalls everyday. The students will be trained in art and craft besides conducting a range of competitions for them. Traditional rural sports will be conducted for the public and the students at the venue in a bid to tell the younger generation about these gradually dying sports.

“The highlight of the book fair will be the book review by the school children to encourage reading habits among them. They will be given chances for showcasing their talents by organising competitions and shows,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

The Collector also informed that good number of patrons would be identified as part of this event for sponsoring books for the benefit of government school students.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US