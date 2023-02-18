Collector reviews book fair preparatory works

February 18, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Saturday inspected the preparatory works for the sixth ‘Porunai Book Fair’ to be organised at V.O.C. Ground in Palayamkottai from February 25 to March 7.

After inspecting the preparatory works, he said the upcoming book fair would showcase inclusiveness and diversity by involving all sections of the society. Apart from the school students’ relay reading, workshop for college students on journalism, book release etc, special sessions would be conducted for the differently-abled.

Publications of over 100 publishers of BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India) will be displayed in the stalls to be established for the plastic-free book fair. Since the ‘Year of Millets’ is being celebrated, traditional foods made with millets will be served to the visitors. Good number of folk artist troupes will perform during the book fair.

The district administration has roped in good number of speakers from various fields to address the public visiting the bookstalls everyday. The students will be trained in art and craft besides conducting a range of competitions for them. Traditional rural sports will be conducted for the public and the students at the venue in a bid to tell the younger generation about these gradually dying sports.

“The highlight of the book fair will be the book review by the school children to encourage reading habits among them. They will be given chances for showcasing their talents by organising competitions and shows,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

The Collector also informed that good number of patrons would be identified as part of this event for sponsoring books for the benefit of government school students.