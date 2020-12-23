Collector reviews arrangements for ‘Thai Poosam’ festival at Palani temple

The holy flag would be hoisted on January 22 at 7 a.m. marking the commencement of the festival

District Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said that all precautions would be in place for the Thai Poosam celebrations, which begin at the famous Sri Dhandayuthapani Swami Temple, Palani from January 22 with flag hoisting.

Presiding over the meeting, attended by officers from various departments in the district, including the HR&CE Joint Commissioner B Kranti Kumar Pati, police, fire and health, she said that the crowd management had to be strictly as per the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government. The guidelines with respect to COVID-19 have to be adhered to during the festival time.

She appealed to the media to create awareness and educate the devotees visiting the shrine. Though the Covid-19 had been brought under control in the district, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said that they cannot be negligent and sought cooperation from each stakeholder.

Watch Towers

The police would install 12 watch towers for easy and precise viewing of crowd movement in and around the town from the beginning of the celebrations.

The number of men and women to be deployed on bandobust duty was discussed during the meeting. Similarly, the fire and rescue services personnel said that they would position the vehicles in vantage locations.

The devotees, who may take a dip at the Idumbankulam and Shanmuganadhi, would have to cooperate with the volunteers at the spot, the officials said and added that 12 dormitory halls in the Melagiri Veedhi, with sufficient bathrooms and restrooms would also be in place.

The officials from HR&CE department said that for the benefit of the devotees, eight special counters to issue tickets would be opened and mobile sheds would be put up. Apart from drinking water facility, they have also planned to have first aid kits/staff to assist the needy during the visit to the shrine.

The holy flag would be hoisted on January 22 at 7 a.m. marking the commencement of the Thai Poosam. The celestial wedding would be performed on January 27 at 7.30 p.m. and the grand Thai Poosam would be held on the following day and the float (Theppa Ther) would be on January 31, with which the festival would conclude.