Collector releases draft electoral roll

Collector S. Visakan on Wednesday released the draft electoral roll for the district comprising seven Assembly Constituencies.

The district had a total of 18,67,833 voters including 9,08,812 men, 9,58,815 women and 206 others.

There are seven Assembly constituencies: Athoor, Natham, Palani, Dindigul, Vedasandur, Nilakottai and Oddanchatram.

Athoor constituency has the highest number of voters with 2,90,736 followed by Natham with 2,82,508 voters. Oddanchatram has the lowest number of voters with 2,38,242 voters.

The draft electoral roll would be displayed at all polling stations. Public has been asked to verify if their names figured in the list. Those seeking inclusion of names, deletion, modification and change of address within an Assembly constituency can submit relevant application forms.

Special camps will be held at all polling booths on November 12, 13, 26 and 27 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Voters can apply by visiting www.nvsp.in or by dialling the voters’ toll-free helpline – 1950. District Revenue Officer V. Latha, senior officials and representatives from recognised political parties were present.