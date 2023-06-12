Collector receives Class 1 children of government school with garlands

June 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Led by Collector P.N. Sridhar, the Department of School Education on Monday organised awareness camps across Kanniyakumari district to increase admissions in government schools.

“Since we are taking sincere steps for augmenting the facilities and teaching equipment, including smart classrooms in the government schools without charging any extra fee, parents should admit their children in government schools, where we will ensure quality education,” Mr. Sridhar said.

Welcoming students of class 1 at Kavimani Thesiga Vinayagam Pillai Girls Model Primary School at Kottar on Monday along with Hari Kiran Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari, he garlanded the children and distributed sweets to them.

The district administration had taken steps to ensure quality education in government schools so that dropping out of children would be averted, he added.

“We serve breakfast in government primary schools. Children’s movies and documentaries related to their curriculum are screened to make learning easier. Competitions are being conducted right from primary schools to fine-tune their inner talents. Educational tours and picnics will be organised at regular intervals. The monthly assistance of ₹1,000 will be given to girl students as they get admitted in colleges. The government school students excelling in education get 7.50% reservation in admission to medical courses. So, parents should make use of them,” Mr. Sridhar said.