Collector pulls up officials for not responding swiftly to farmers’ grievances

Despite the Tamil Nadu government’s announcement to give a hike of ₹3 per litre of milk procured, many farmers complained that they were yet to receive the difference amount here on Friday.

Speaking at the monthly grievance meeting, the farmers said that they were also yet to get the crop loans.

Dindigul District Collector M. N. Poognodi, who presided, said that the milk procurement sum would be given to the eligible farmers immediately. As for the crop loans were concerned, she said that steps would be taken to disburse it before Deepavali.

The Collector pulled up some of the officials for their lackadaisical attitude. “If the farmers’ grievances are not redressed, they should at least be informed before the next meeting,” she said and appealed to the officials to be swift in their response.

Thanking the Collector for her action, farmers from Sanarpatti village said that their milch animals were in good shape now after the health camp was conducted when they complained of milch animals falling sick in the last meeting.

A farmer Chinniah from Rajakapatti said that the electric post in his field was posing threat and wanted it to be set right soon. The Collector directed the Tangedco to take note of it and rectify it at the earliest.

Sirumalai farmers led by Sankarasubbu said that wild boars destroyed their crops and sought action and protection. The Collector asked the forest department officials to inspect and help the farmers request. She said that the Tamil Nadu government has been informed about the need for permanent remedy in this regard.

The Kalkulam water body in Gujiliamparai was being encroached by some private farm owners, claimed a farmer Savadamuthu to which the Collector directed the revenue authorities to visit the spot.

A farmer Chelladurai said that for about 10 months he was getting the PM-KISAN sum credited to his bank account. However, in the recent times, it was not being credited and sought action.