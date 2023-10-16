Collector pulls up officials for coming late to weekly grievance meeting

October 16, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Madurai

Around 50 officials and staff members who failed to turn up on time for the weekly grievance meeting scheduled at the grievance meeting hall of the Collector’s office were pulled up by Madurai District Collector M. S. Sangeetha, on Monday.

An official, seeking anonymity, said they were told to be present at the grievance hall by 9.30 a.m. “The latecomers were denied entry into the hall,” the official said.

Meanwhile, other officials said they have been used to showing up for the weekly meet by 10 a.m., adding that they were yet to get accustomed to the new timing

On an average, 600 to 700 petitions pertaining to various issues, including lack of basic amenities, are submitted at the grievance meetings. A large number of people huddle up from 9 a.m. onwards at the Collectorate every Monday. For speedy disposal of petitions, the Collector directs department heads or their representatives to be present without fail.

