Collector promises subsidised housing loan for transgenders

August 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. P. Karthikeyan hands over an identity card to a transgender at the Tirunelveli Collectorate on Friday.

Collector K. P. Karthikeyan hands over an identity card to a transgender at the Tirunelveli Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has assured that housing facility for the transgenders will be created under the housing schemes being extended by the Central and the State Governments through subsidized loans.

 Addressing the transgenders’ grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Friday, Dr. Karthikeyan said CCTV cameras would be fitted in their colony at Narasinganallur to ensure their safety besides installing streetlights. Since good number of transgenders were rearing cattle, sheds would be created to save the animals from scorching summer and showers.

 Those who aspired to start small shops would be given loans up to ₹20,000 with subsidy and the housing project under Prime Minister Awas Yojana taken-up for providing homes to the transgenders, said the Collector, who handed over identity cards to them.

 District Revenue Officer B.M. Senthil Kumar, District Revenue Officer (SIPCOT) Revathi, Assistant Collector (Training) C. Kishan Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Dhanalakshmi and Project Officer, Mahalir Thittam Shanthi were present.

