Collector promises fair price for fishermen for their catch

June 09, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

With the annual ban period for fishing coming to a close shortly, the fishermen appealed to the Collector B Vishnu Chandran to help them get fair price for their catch from the procuring firms here on Friday.

Mr. Vishnu Chandran presided over the meeting held at the Collectorate where officials from the fisheries department, led by DD Kathavarayan, ADs Gopinath, Jayakumar and Abdul Kader Jailani, and others attended.

Speaking at the monthly grievance meeting, various fishermen association leaders said that the procurement price should be fair and mutually reasonable for both the buyers and sellers. On many occasions, they said when the supply was higher than the demand, the buyers came together and lowered the price utilising the opportunity on arrival.

Unable to store for a long time, many fishermen sold the produce at rock bottom price then and there, the fishermen claimed and appealed to the Collector to help them to enhance their earnings.

Similarly, the fishermen pointed out the non-receipt of compensation for the boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. They also urged the district administration to keep a vigil on fishermen who used banned fishnets.

In his response, Mr. Vishnu Chandran said that he would take steps for a fair price for the catch (fish) by holding talks with the procurement firms. He also appealed to the fishermen to be safe while venturing into the Palk Bay and ensure that they confined to fishing activities within the IMBL.

The Collector said that the district administration would give all required support to the fishermen and their livelihood. The officials received 132 petitions during the meeting and the Collector said that the demands for housing site pattas and other compensation sought by the fishermen would be looked into and accorded top priority.