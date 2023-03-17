ADVERTISEMENT

Collector presents Manimegalai awards to SHGs

March 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan presented the Manimegalai awards to SHG members here on Friday.

According to a press release, the awards were presented by the State Rural Livelihoods Mission for the year 2021-22.

The awardees included three SHGs in the district, the Village Poverty Reduction Committee at Kalanjipatti village in Oddanchatram, Kanakkampatti PLF in Palani taluk, St Xavier’s ALF in Dindigul Corporation, as well as three SHGs in Palani, Batlagundu and Oddanchatram taluks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners were felicitated with a shield, certificate and a cheque of ₹25,000.

Project Director of Mahalir Thittam Director N. Saravanan and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US