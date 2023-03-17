HamberMenu
Collector presents Manimegalai awards to SHGs

March 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan presented the Manimegalai awards to SHG members here on Friday.

According to a press release, the awards were presented by the State Rural Livelihoods Mission for the year 2021-22.

The awardees included three SHGs in the district, the Village Poverty Reduction Committee at Kalanjipatti village in Oddanchatram, Kanakkampatti PLF in Palani taluk, St Xavier’s ALF in Dindigul Corporation, as well as three SHGs in Palani, Batlagundu and Oddanchatram taluks.

The winners were felicitated with a shield, certificate and a cheque of ₹25,000.

Project Director of Mahalir Thittam Director N. Saravanan and others were present.

