Collector persuades private firms to sponsor oxygen concentrators

Tirunelveli

15 May 2021 20:19 IST

The district administration, which is running from pillar to post to get medical-grade oxygen, has successfully persuaded a good number of private firms to sponsor oxygen concentrators to save the lives of the COVID-19 patients under treatment.

Since a few thousand patients are under treatment in the government and medical college hospitals with oxygen support, District Collector V. Vishnu visited a few defunct plants here and assured them of all support to resume oxygen generation.

Advertising

Advertising

Since the exercise was taking considerable time, Mr. Vishnu persuaded a few private companies to sponsor oxygen concentrators to save the patients and keep them alive until proper oxygen supply was restored.

As the TVS Group sponsored ₹50 lakh-worth 100 oxygen concentrators, Mr. Vishnu rushed some of these machines to the Koodankulam Government Hospital where COVID-19 patients have been admitted. The Collector also sent the remaining machines to other COVID Care Centres in rural Tirunelveli.