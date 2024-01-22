ADVERTISEMENT

Collector pays respects to mortal remains of organ donor

January 22, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Anburaja | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Collector R.V. Shajeevana on Monday paid last respects to the mortal remains of a youth, V. Anburaja, 23, whose vital organs were donated to the needy by his family members.

According to police, the youth, who is a member of AIADMK IT Wing, met with a road accident while riding a motorcycle on Theni-Kumuli highway on Friday. After doctors declared him brain dead, his vital organs were harvested at Theni Medical College Hospital. Besides the Collector, Andipatti MLA A. Maharajan also paid his respects at the hospital.

