A havildar with Indian Army, C. Ponpandian of Virudhunagar, was killed during a routine military drill in Secunderabad. His mortal remains were brought to his native place in Melanmarinadu in Vembakottai taluk. Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan paid his respect to his mortal remains with a wreath.

