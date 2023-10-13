HamberMenu
Collector pays homage to organ donor in Madurai

October 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Sangeetha accorded state honours to the mortal remains of a woman in Madurai on Friday whose organs were donated after she died in an accident.  

Tamilselvi, 39, a native of Arittapatti in Madurai, met with a road accident on Thursday. Subsequently, she was admitted to the Meenakshi Mission Hospital here where the doctors declared her brain dead.  

With her family’s consent, her organs were donated. As per Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s order to accord state honour to the organ donors, Ms. Sangeetha paid her last rite by placing a wreath on the mortal remains of Tamilselvi.

