Collector participates in Poonjuthi gram sabha meeting

January 26, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector M.S. Sangeetha spoke about the importance of women empowerment in society at the gram sabha meeting held at Poonjuthi panchayat near Melur in Madurai on Friday.

“A society becomes self-sustained only when the women population is educated and employed. Women to fulfil their needs independently should start their own business through availing loans from co-operative societies by being part of the Women self-help groups,” she added.

Further she urged the members of SHG’s to motivate other women to be enrolled in SHGs. Ms. Sangeetha instructed the public to use water judiciously and to avoid usage of single-use plastics.

She received petitions from people and instructed officials to act upon the grievances at the earliest.

Additional Collector Monica Rana, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel, and others were present at the gram sabha meeting.

