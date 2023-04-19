Collector participates in heritage tour in Virudhunagar district

April 19, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

A tour of places of archaeological and historical importance was organised for the first time in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday to mark the World Heritage Day.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan participated in the tour, which was organised jointly by Virudhunagar district administration and the Department of Tourism.

Kandasamy, Assistant Professor of History, Raju’s College, Rajapalayam, explained to the visitors the significance of each place. The officials visited Moovarai Vendran, where the 800-year-old rock-cut Malaikozhuntheeswarar Temple, belonging to the mid-Pandya’s era, is located. Mr. Kandasamy explained about the inscriptions which revealed the coronation of Maravarma Sundarapandian I and the donation given by Kulasekarapandian.

The officials also visited Nedungul, a 2,500-year-old stone structure put up over the burial site of a group or community leader at Kunnoor.

Urns in the foothills of Krishnankoil hillock and stone mandapams constructed during the Tirumalai Naick period along Srivilliputtur-Madurai highway for the people on travel to take rest were also visited.

The Collector said the objective of the tour was to bring to light such important sites of heritage value to the people. Anbarasan, District Tourism Officer, students and the public took part in the tour.