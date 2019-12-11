Collector orders probe into ‘auctioning’ of posts in rural local bodies

Ramanathapuram

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, who is the District Election Officer, has said he had ordered a probe into the alleged auctioning of the posts of panchayat presidents and ward members in the district and warned legal action if anyone tried to subvert the democratic process in the elections to the rural local bodies.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said he has so far received five complaints on alleged auctioning of posts in rural local bodies through telephone calls and messages and had directed the Returning Officers (RO) and Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) to enquire into the allegations and submit report.

“There has been no written complaint so far,” he said. Reports suggested that an online complaint has been sent to him in connection with auctioning of panchayat president post at Enadhi in Mudukulathur block but he has not received any such complaint, he said.

However, he has asked the Superintendent of Police, Revenue Divisional Officers, Tahsildars, ROs and AROs to keep a close watch on any such anti-democratic activities.

Action would be initiated under the provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against those who tried to auction the posts, subverting the democratic process, he warned. Officials had also been asked to book those who violated the model code of conduct and exceeded the expenditures fixed by the Tamil Nadu Election Commission, he said.

Pointing that election process began with filing of nominations on December 9, he said all arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the two phase elections on December 27 and December 31. “All security measures are in place for the voters to exercise their franchise in free and fair manner,” he said.

Mr. Rao said 128 polling stations have been identified as sensitive and hypersensitive and security has been beefed in these stations to prevent any untoward incident. Arrangements have been made to videograph the polling process in these stations, he said.

Web streaming facility has also been made in these polling booths. The polling stations would be brought under the surveillance of micro election observers, he added.

Later, Mr Rao and Additional Collector/Project Director, DRDA M. Pradeep Kumar, addressed the representatives of recognised political parties and sought their cooperation to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner.