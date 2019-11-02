Collector orders closure of abandoned borewells

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has asked the officials to present a report on the status of all deep borewells in the district and ordered the closure of all abandoned deep borewells till they were converted into rainwater harvesting systems.

Reviewing the north east monsoon preparedness at a meeting here on Friday and inspecting the waterbodies on Saturday, Mr. Rao asked the officials to submit a report on the status of deep borewells and the steps taken to close the non-functional deep borewells.

After taking out a list of non-functional borewells, officials should close them with caps till rainwater harvesting chambers were constructed and rainwater was harvested into the borewells. The non-functional borewells should be immediately closed to prevent any untoward incident, he said in apparent reference to the tragic death of a toddler after falling into a deep borewell at Nadukattupatti near Manaparai.

Pointing that several low-lying areas were inundated after the recent rains, Mr. Rao asked the officials to drain out the water involving the panchayat-level teams.

They should divert the stagnating water to the nearest waterbody after setting up temporary drainage channels, he said. As more rains are predicted in the month of November, officials should clear the low-lying areas on a war footing, he said.

After inspecting waterbodies in Kadaladi block, he asked the officials to keep a close watch on waterbodies, both maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rural Development Department and ensure the bunds were strong. Accompanied by officials, he inspected the waterbodies at Panayadiyendal and rainwater harvesting systems.