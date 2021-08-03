Collector opens integrated vaccine centre at Velammal Medical College

S. Aneesh Shekhar, Collector, inaugurated an integrated vaccination centre at Velammal Medical College Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday.

03 August 2021 21:09 IST

MADURAI

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar inaugurated an integrated vaccine centre at the Velammal Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.

Explaining the salient features, Hospital Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam and senior doctors said that it would be a one-stop centre for patients from birth to senior citizens. It is not just a vaccine for the covid-19 virus, but for all categories of persons.

Advertising

Advertising

For instance, many countries insisted on the travellers to take vaccines as mandatory and duly authorised certificates had to be produced by the travelling public. For such people, the vaccine centre at the Velammal would offer counselling and administer the doses. Similarly, for adolescents, there are special category vaccines. For patients, who had undergone liver transplant, immunosuppressive drugs would be prescribed.

Hence, for all such requirements, the Velammal had opened the facility here. Soon, the hospital would set up a cold freezer for storing the different types of vaccines.

The doctors also said that for economically weaker sections, concession was available. The hospital has been giving vaccine doses for covid-19 so far. Since, there has been a short supply currently, they have not been administering them. However, in about a week or so, Sputnik vaccines too would be available, they added.