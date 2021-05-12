Collector meets IPRC officials for oxygen

TIRUNELVELI

With the demand for oxygen to save the lives of patients battling with COVID-19 in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital is mounting every day, Collector V. Vishnu had a meeting with the top-brass of Indian Space Research Organisation’s Propulsion Research Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri on Wednesday to explore the possibilities of increasing the supply of the life-saving gas.

As the IPRC has become a savior of the critically ill COVID-19 patients by supplying oxygen to the government medical college hospitals in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil, Mr. Vishnu met the officials of IPRC on Wednesday.

The Collector reportedly discussed with the officials of IPRC on ensuring constant supply of oxygen to the TVMCH where more than 1,000 patients are undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi Pratik Tayal was present.

Meanwhile, the Sterlite Copper’s oxygen plant, which started trial run on Wednesday, is expected to dispatch its first oxygen tanker before 9 a.m. on Thursday.