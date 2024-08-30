Collector mandates constitution of Internal Committee at workplaces for safety of women; failing to do so will invite fine

Government and private companies and offices failing to constitute an Internal Committee (IC) as per the Prevention of Sexual Harassment against women at workplaces (POSH) Act 2013 would face strict actions by the government, said Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha.

This Act applies to all government and private offices with a strength of more than 10 women and 10 men staff. As the Act mandates, the constitution of the committee was mandatory to act on the complaints of the sexual harassment against women at the workplace.

As per that, in Madurai district, it was directed by Ms. Sangeetha that all government and private offices, associations and companies attached with co-operative department, village panchayats, schools, colleges, hospitals, banks, police stations, industrial companies, jewelleries, clothing stores, department stores, training institutions, finance companies, non-governmental Organisations (NGO) and all workplaces with more than 10 men and 10 women employees, should have an Internal Committee.

The committee should be constituted of 50 per cent women and in addition a member of the committee should be from an NGO or a social activist or legal expert or social work educationalist. As per the norms, a complaint box should be placed at the workplace.

Any workplace acting against the Act would be facing repercussion and would be fined ₹50,000, said Ms. Sangeetha.