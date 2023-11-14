Collector leads the anti-hijack drill at Thoothukudi airport

November 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

An anti-hijack drill, an annual exercise stipulated by the Airports Authority of India to test the operational preparedness of the security apparatus, was conducted at the Thoothukudi Airport on Tuesday.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi participated in the drill.

A vehicle was used as the hijacked ‘flight’ during the drill. On getting information about the “hijacking of the flight”, the Collector, along with top police and revenue officials, rushed to the airport even as commando forces and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed around the “hijacked flight”. Several vehicles, including fire tenders, were parked haphazardly on the runway to prevent take-off by the hijackers.

Even as the Collector was negotiating with the “hijackers” from the control room of the airport, the commandos stormed the “aircraft”, overpowered the “hijackers” and rescued the passengers.

Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sathyaraj, Thoothukudi Airport Director R. Rajesh and senior officers of Intelligence Bureau, Indian Coast Guard and other security agencies participated in the drill.

Later, a meeting was held to review the security arrangements at the airport.

