HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector leads the anti-hijack drill at Thoothukudi airport

A vehicle was used as the ‘hijacked flight’ with the Collector and other top officials holding negotiations with the ‘hijackers’ for the release of the “hostages”

November 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector G. Lakshmipathi participating in the anti-hijack drill at the Thoothukudi airport on Tuesday.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi participating in the anti-hijack drill at the Thoothukudi airport on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An anti-hijack drill, an annual exercise stipulated by the Airports Authority of India to test the operational preparedness of the security apparatus, was conducted at the Thoothukudi Airport on Tuesday.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi participated in the drill.

A vehicle was used as the hijacked ‘flight’ during the drill. On getting information about the “hijacking of the flight”, the Collector, along with top police and revenue officials, rushed to the airport even as commando forces and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed around the “hijacked flight”. Several vehicles, including fire tenders, were parked haphazardly on the runway to prevent take-off by the hijackers.

Even as the Collector was negotiating with the “hijackers” from the control room of the airport, the commandos stormed the “aircraft”, overpowered the “hijackers” and rescued the passengers.

Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police Sathyaraj, Thoothukudi Airport Director R. Rajesh and senior officers of Intelligence Bureau, Indian Coast Guard and other security agencies participated in the drill.

Later, a meeting was held to review the security arrangements at the airport.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / aviation safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.