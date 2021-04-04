Collector leads by example

Takes COVID-19 positive poll official in his car to GRH

At a time when there is fear and stigma associated with COVID-19 patients, Madurai Collector T. Anbalagan drove his car to take a COVID-19 positive Election Observer to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) as other drivers refused to travel with the poll official due to fear of contracting the infection.

Dharamveer Yadav, a police Election Observer of Madurai, tested positive for COVID-19. An official from the district administration said that Mr. Yadav had to travel to GRH on Saturday. However, the deputed drivers for the official refused to drive the car due to fear of contracting the virus.

The Collector, who came to know about this, decided to take Mr. Yadav to the GRH. Mr. Anbalagan wore personal protective equipment and drove his personal car to drop Mr. Yadav at the GRH. “I have completed both the dosage of COVID-19 vaccination and wore a PPE as a protective measure. I have always felt it was important to help others, especially in case of an emergency,” he said.