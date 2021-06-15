Collector launches helpline for students

Collector V. Vishnu on Tuesday launched a helpline to counsel students on handling pressure of attending online classes and tackling other issues in the absence of direct student-teacher interaction.

According to Chief Educational Officer M. Sivakumar, the objective behind launching the helpline — 93420 33080 — was to assuage fear, anxiety and depression of students between classes 9 and 12 through telephonic counselling.

“After undergoing comprehensive counselling sessions, the counsellor teachers are ready to handle students approaching them over the phone. The counsellors will guide the students as they seek help on preparing themselves for online classes, subject-related and psychological issues and other personal problems,” said Mr. Sivakumar.