Collector launches health walk in Sivaganga

Published - September 01, 2024 06:10 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Collector Asha Ajith launched ‘health walk’ in Sivaganga on Sunday.

Accompanied by officials, sports persons, students and volunteers from NGOs in the district, the Collector inaugurated the walk from the Collector’s office. The Tamil Nadu government had stressed the need for healthy walk and introduced the concept of taking 10,000 steps or 8 km of walk daily.

In Sivaganga district, the administration launched the ‘health walk’ in Karaikudi, and Sivaganga was the second town in the district to start the event.

Starting from the Collectorate, the members walked through the District Police Office, District Court, Oxford School, DRDA Office, RTO, BSNL office and returned to the Collectorate.

The government doctors appealed to the public to utilise the health walk and shared the nuanceswith them. By walking eight km daily, diabetes and cardio-related ailments could be overcome with ease. The government had provided infrastructure for enthusiasts to walk and they should make use of them.

The Collector said fitness was important for all age groups, and simple exercise and regular brisk walk kept one in good shape. For sports persons, regular running and exercise would also give them opportunities to participate in national and international events.

