Collector launches CM’s breakfast scheme in Theni

Children can focus on their studies well, he says

Children can focus on their studies well, he says

As many as 2,633 students, including 1,342 boys and 1,291 girls, in 51 primary schools in K Mayiladumparai block will benefit from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, said Theni District Collector K.V. Muralidharan here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the scheme at Rajendra Nagar Panchayat Union Primary School in Kadamalai-Mayilai Panchayat Union in the presence of senior officials, he said it would help children focus on studies well. The environment would also be conducive and quoting the Chief Minister, he said, “It is the duty of the government to give attention to the health of the children.”

The Collector also said the five-day menu would include ‘rava upma’ on Mondays, ‘semiya kichadi’ on Tuesdays, pongal on Wednesdays, ‘arisi upma’ on Thursdays and ‘rava kichadi’ and rava kesari on Fridays. Vegetable sambar would be part of the menu.

He appealed to the parents to ensure that the students had the breakfast without fail on all the working days.

SIVAGANGA

Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister K.R. Periakaruppan commenced the scheme at Musundapatti PU School in S.Pudur Panchayat Union in the presence of senior IAS officer P.Amutha, Divya Darshini and Sivaganga Collector P Madhusudan Reddy and other officials.

The Minister, in a brief statement, said the government under the leadership of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi served egg with noon meal programme. Now, the present Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched breakfast scheme. By this, the government had expressed its commitment towards the welfare of the people, particularly, the children, who are the future of the country.

He urged the officials to be guarded while preparing the food and serving them on the campuses with attention.

The officials said that 2,812 students from 47 schools in S.Pudur PU and another 839 students from seven schools in Karaikudi block would benefit from the scheme.