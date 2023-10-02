ADVERTISEMENT

Collector launched a discount sale in Theni Khadi shop

October 02, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Theni District Collector R.V. Shajeevana launched the special discount offered at the Khadi craft in Theni on Monday. Marking the 155th Gandhi Jayanthi, she garlanded a portrait of the Mahatma at the Collectorate in the presence of senior officials. At the khadi craft near Kamarajar bus stand, she also saw the new arrivals in khadi from different destinations. In view of the Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and marking the festive season next month, the Khadi has announced a special discount of 30%. The officials said that they have targeted ₹1.25 crore sales during this ensuing season. The Collector also appealed to the general public to encourage khadi products and help weavers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US