Collector launched a discount sale in Theni Khadi shop

October 02, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THENI

Theni District Collector R.V. Shajeevana launched the special discount offered at the Khadi craft in Theni on Monday. Marking the 155th Gandhi Jayanthi, she garlanded a portrait of the Mahatma at the Collectorate in the presence of senior officials. At the khadi craft near Kamarajar bus stand, she also saw the new arrivals in khadi from different destinations. In view of the Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and marking the festive season next month, the Khadi has announced a special discount of 30%. The officials said that they have targeted ₹1.25 crore sales during this ensuing season. The Collector also appealed to the general public to encourage khadi products and help weavers.