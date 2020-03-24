Collector invokes Section 144

MADURAI

Collector T. G. Vinay invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), here on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

The Collector said that people must not gather in groups of over five people in a public place unless in case purchasing essential commodities. He added that residents practise social distancing and ensure at least three feet distance between each other even at their respective homes.

He added that there was no need to engage in panic buying as essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, groceries, meat and fish would be available. “There is quite a rush in shops which can be avoided as all essential commodities will be allowed to enter through the border. Essential commodities will be available to the public,” he said.

Only the district administration, police, fire and rescue, electricity, water supply, prisons, public health, judiciary, local body and treasury will function, he said and added that all other government departments will be closed. Teachers, professors and those in private companies can be allowed to work from home and those manufacturing essential goods can ply with minimum labour, the Collector added.

Those violating the prohibitory orders under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005 will be heavily penalised, he said.

Addressing the press at a briefing before its imposition, he said that a total of eight members are currently at the Government Rajaji Hospital’s (GRH’s) isolation ward and only one has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have taken samples from the seven others and are awaiting results. There are a total of 439 people within the district who are quarantined at their respective homes as they have a travel history to the notified countries. Houses where persons have been quarantined have been marked by stickers,” he said.

He added that officials from the Health, Revenue and Police departments are regularly checking on these persons to see if they show any symptoms.

The Collector reiterated that there was no need to crowd in front of shops selling essential commodities as they would function as usual.

He added that there are a total of 20 check posts that are being monitored by police personnel to ensure that vehicles do not cross district borders unless absolutely essential.