Collector invites application

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has invited applications from representatives of NGOs, social welfare organisations and consumer organisations to apply to be part of a reorganised district-level Road Safety Committee. Aspirants could send their applications and documents to the e-mail- hsmmadurai@gmail.com by November 10. The representatives would be selected by the Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT