Madurai

Collector invites application

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has invited applications from representatives of NGOs, social welfare organisations and consumer organisations to apply to be part of a reorganised district-level Road Safety Committee. Aspirants could send their applications and documents to the e-mail- hsmmadurai@gmail.com by November 10. The representatives would be selected by the Collector.


