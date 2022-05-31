Collector intervenes, civic workers end indefinite strike

Sanitary workers and representatives of trade unions at the second day of indefinite strike in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The indefinite strike called by the Corporation workers unions since Monday came to an end on Tuesday following the intervention of Collector S Aneesh Shekhar who held talks with the representatives of the striking workers’ unions at the Collectorate here on Tuesday afternoon.

The workers had placed 28-charter of demands, which included regularisation of the services of contract health workers among others. The strike, in which over 4,500 workers participated from across the 100 wards, were off from the duty since Saturday last. With the non-clearance of the garbage for almost three days (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday), the city roads in narrow stretches in and around the Meenakshi Temple, Arasaradi, Ponnagaram, K Pudur and other locations had an unpleasant smell.

The meeting, which was held at the Anna Maaligai on Monday with the Mayor and other officials, did not fetch any desired results as the union leaders were firm on their demands getting implemented. Though the Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth assured to get them redressed in phased manners, they were not convinced.

The agitators, who had put up a huge pandal in Melavasal near Periyar bus stand, announced that the strike would continue.

At around 1.30 p.m., the agitators said that they received a call from the officials for a meeting with the Collector.

During the meeting, the union leaders had explained their plight to the Collector. At the end, it was agreed that the demands would be fulfilled in consultation with the government. When the trade union members insisted that they be given in writing, the officials agreed to it.

As a sequel, the union leaders announced that they would suspend the indefinite strike and resume duty from Wednesday.

Mayor isolated

With such an important issue going on, the ruling party (DMK) had let down the Mayor by allowing the strike to go on. “She was isolated for various reasons by her own party functionaries and councillors...” political observers in the city said.

The CPI (M), which was part of the DMK alliance, too had distanced from the issue. The Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan from the Communist party was not present at the meeting on Monday. The AIADMK councillors had questioned this and demanded the Mayor to solve the issue without remaining a spectator.

Under such circumstances, the intervention of the Collector appeared to have saved the face of the Corporation and the Mayor, the observers claimed and hoped that garbage, which remained uncleared for over two days, would be removed by Wednesday.