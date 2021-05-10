Collector interacts with COVID patients through videoconferencing

10 May 2021 21:09 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Collector V. Vishnu on Monday interacted with the doctors, nurses and a few COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital through videoconferencing about the treatment being given to them.

While interacting with the doctor and the nurses, Mr. Vishnu inquired about the facilities available in TVMCH and their genuine but unfulfilled needs to take the medical treatment being given to the COVID-19 patients to the next level.

During his interaction with the patients, the Collector asked them about the quality of treatment given and the food being served to them.

“With the selfless services and sacrifices of the doctors and the nurses, the patients undergoing treatment in the hospitals and the COVID Care Centres should return home soon after recovering from the viral infection,” Mr. Vishnu wished the patients during the videoconferencing.

The Collector said he had planned to interact with the patients undergoing treatment in the COVID Care Centres and the hospitals every day through videoconferencing to ascertain the quality of treatment being given to them and to understand the needs of the doctors and the nurses.

Dean, TVMCH, M. Ravichandran, and National Informatics Centre officials Devarajan and Arumuga Nainar participated in the videoconferencing.