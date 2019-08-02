Collector interacts with children

When a group of 15 rescued and rehabilitated child labourers entered the Collector’s chamber on Thursday for ‘A day with the Collector’ programme, some of them were speechless for a while.

Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish welcomed them and eased the atmosphere. The objective of this exercise is to make these children realise the importance of education.

“We want to show them various opportunities they have in life. Help them choose their career, realise importance of education and ensure none of them drop out of schools under any circumstance. The interaction they have with staff and officials makes them understand that many of them have reached this position from humble background, studied in government schools and not in sophisticated schools. Nothing prevents them from achieving big goals by getting higher educational qualifications, for which we’re always be there to help them out,” she said.

The theme of conversation changed to their ambitions. “I feel so proud of you having big goals. To achieve this, you should acquire high educational qualifications through hard work for which we’ll assist you. None of you should leave the school under any circumstance so that you can become engineer, doctor, police officer or a Collector,” Ms. Shilpa told the children before they left for Sub-Collector’s Office and Palayamkottai Taluk Office.

When the visit was organised last year, 15 students including kids from gypsy community were taken to the offices of the Collector and the Superintendent of Police.

They were taken to New Delhi to witness the Parliamentary session for which Rajya Sahba MP Vijila Sathyananth had made arrangements. They met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu during the trip.

“All these children fared well in examinations. Five gypsy children have passed SSLC with over 60% marks (first time in their clan) and are pursuing class 11 and polytechnic. We have arranged their fees through sponsors and assured them of all help till they get employed.

This year, a set of 15 child labour rescued children from Alangulam and Ambai area have been selected for this visit,” Ms. Shilpa said.

Over the next five months, they will spend a day with top police officials, judicial officers, leading doctors, engineers besides being taken on educational tours outside district.