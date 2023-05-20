Collector instructs officials not to harass farmers seeking permission for taking silt from dry irrigation tanks

May 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan instructed revenue officials not to harass the farmers while they submit application seeking permission for taking silt from dry irrigation tanks to nourish their farms.

When Joint Director Agriculture Muruganandam informed that 147 farmers had taken 38,780 cubic meter silt from 83 dry irrigation tanks in the district, a farmer said the officials in the taluk offices were telling them to approach the officials of Department of Mines for getting permission.

“Moreover, the revenue officials are telling us to come to the Taluk Office only on Tuesdays or Wednesdays for submitting applications,” he complained.

Dr. Karthikeyan said the tahsildars had been empowered to give permission for taking silt in prescribed quantity from the dry irrigation tanks and hence the farmers could approach them on any working day.

He also informed that 251 irrigation tanks under the control of Rural Development and the Public Works Departments had been identified for taking silt and this number has now gone-up to 619.

As the farmers were informed that the Department of Agriculture had sought compensation from the government for 302 farmers whose plantain cultivated on 67.90 hectare had been destroyed by gale that occurred recently, the farmers said the compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare was just worthless. “This trivial compensation that works out to ₹5.40 per plant while we spend ₹11 per plant at the time of purchase. After this, we’re spending a lot for nourishing the plantain. Hence, the compensation should be increased,” the farmers said.

Farmers from Maanur union complained about the windmill companies damaging the bunds of the irrigation tanks while taking wind turbine generator spares for installation on large heavy vehicles. “After damaging the bunds of irrigation tanks with their multi-axle trucks, they don’t repair it. The worst part is that the officials turn a blind eye too,” the farmers allege.

The officials replied that the windmill companies were rectifying these damages.

Farmer Abraham of Kaanaarpatti wanted the officials to remove the thorny bushes grown abundantly along Chittar river watercourse as wild animals come out at night to invade their farms.

Farmer Kamatchi of Maanur complained that the security guards deployed by a private company around grazing poramboke land of the government were preventing them from taking their cattle to these areas.

When farmer Selvakumar of Moolaikkaraipatti wanted the government to allow them to sell the surplus power generated by the solar pumps in their ranches, Dr. Karthikeyan said the solar pumps supplied to the agriculturists with subsidy could not be used for generating power for commercial purposes.

“Since you have already received grant for purchasing the solar-powered pumps, the surplus power cannot be sold to the Tamil Nadu Generation Distribution Corporation,” he said.