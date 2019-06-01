Collector inspects water supply system

As several parts of the district faced acute drinking water shortage, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao made field inspection on Friday and directed the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to streamline the supply of drinking water under the Cauvery combined water supply scheme.

After inspecting water sources and distribution of drinking water at Peravur village, near here, Mr. Rao interacted with the local people and assured to redress their grievances.

After the villagers complained of erratic supply of drinking water under the Cauvery combined water supply scheme, he asked the TWAD officials to supply water at regular intervals.

During the inspection, local people said the open well dug at a cost of ₹4.5 lakh under the drought relief fund for the year 2018-19 was extremely beneficial to them. After getting feedback from the people, the Collector directed the local panchayat officials to fill the gaps around the well to enable women to draw water without difficulties.

He also asked the officials to set right the path to the well.

Later, he inspected the laying of new road up to Brindavan Garden from National Highway 49 in Pattinamkathan Panchayat at a cost of ₹55.09 lakh.