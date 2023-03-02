Collector inspects Thoothukudi fishing harbour

March 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj, who visited the fishing harbour here on Thursday, has assured of an amicable solution to issues between mechanised boat owners and fishermen.

Since the mechanised boat fishermen struck work recently demanding more share in the catches, Dr. Senthil Raj visited the fishing harbor to interact with the boat owners and the workers to understand the standoff and other problems, if any, at the harbour.

After inspecting the fishnet mending shed, government ice factory, fuel station, board yard, fish auction sheds and a few boats, Dr. Senthil Raj said he had formed a committee headed by Joint Director of Fisheries with officials from the Departments of revenue and police to find a peaceful solution to the issue pertaining to sharing of catches between the owners and the workers.

While the deepening of the fishing harbour had been completed, the construction of breakwater would be completed before May-end.

“When the fishermen resume fishing in June after the end of the annual fishing ban from April, all facilities in the fishing harbour would be ready to make it more fishermen-friendly,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.

Joint Director of Fisheries J. Amal Xaiver accompanied the Collector.