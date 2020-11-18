Collector inspects ‘Smart City’ projects

District Collector V. Vishnu inspected some of the ongoing development works being executed under the ₹ 990.34 crore-‘Smart City’ projects in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, a truck terminal at Pettai has been constructed at a cost of ₹14.67 crore and 20 parks created. The Corporation has procured 270 battery-operated garbage collection vehicles on an outlay of ₹4.96 crore. Twelve anganvadi buildings have been built and 23 existing anganvadis upgraded with better facilities at a cost of ₹4.68 crore.

Construction of Tirunelveli Junction and Palayamkottai bus stands, multi-level parking facility at new bus-stand, trade centre at Exhibition Grounds, open air theatre at Nehru Auditorium etc. were under way as part of the works.

Mr. Vishnu visited the truck terminal at Pettai, multi-level car parking facility at the new bus stand, upgraded anganvadis and a few parks on Wednesday along with Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, Executive Engineer L. K. Bhaskar, Assistant Collector (Training) Alarmelmangai, Assistant Commissioner, Melapalayam Zone, Sughi Premala and Assistant Executive Engineer Lenin.

He urged the officials to expedite the ongoing works to ensure early completion with better quality of construction.