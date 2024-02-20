Collector inspects roadworks at village panchayat, meets workers engaged under job scheme

February 20, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected the ongoing development works being executed by the District Rural Development Agency in Kurunthancode panchayat union on Tuesday.

After inspecting roadworks being executed with an outlay of ₹50 lakh between Unnankulam and Manavilai under Vellichanthai village panchayat, Mr. Sridhar reviewed the quality of the cement road being laid between Kurunthancode panchayat union office and Society Road under the rural road development programme at the cost of ₹15 lakh.

When he visited the site of anganvadi building, which is coming up at Koduppaikuzhi village on an outlay of ₹14 lakh under the MLA’s Constituency Development Fund, the Collector asked the contractor to complete the work at the earliest. “The quality of the construction of the anganwadi building will be checked personally by me again,” he told the officials and the contractor.

Mr. Sridhar, while interacting with the workers hired under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme for desilting the irrigation channels in Ottankulam area, checked with them about the wages that they were receiving.