Collector inspects restoration of flood-affected irrigation structures, roads and bridges

January 18, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi on Thursday visited flood-affected water bodies, irrigation structures, roads and bridges located between Maruthur check dam and Punnaikaayal in the district and inspected the ongoing restoration work.

Due to widespread and heavy downpour on December 17-18 last year, the entire district experienced unprecedented floods in which more than 50 persons lost their lives. Also lost were over a lakh cattle herd and poultry birds and crops raised on thousands of acres of land. Since the Tamirabharani was in spate for several days from December 17, there were breaches in associated irrigation channels, systemised tanks and bunds at several places, and the water entered residential areas.

After Ministers and Central officials visited the flood-affected areas, restoration of the damaged water bodies, channels, bridges and roads started. Hence, the Collector and officials from various departments, including Public Works, Highways, Revenue and Agriculture, visited several spots from Marudhur check-dam, the entry point of the Tamirabharani into the district, to Punnnaikaayal, the estuary where the perennial river enters the Gulf of Mannar, and inspected the progress of restoration works on Thursday.

After inspecting Marudhur Melakkaal and Marudhur Keezhakkaal, Mr. Lakshmipathi inspected Ulakkudi tank. Since the 10-year-old Vallanaadu bridge on Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli four-lane national highway and across the Tamirabharani was in pathetic shape due to poor construction quality ever since it was opened to vehicular traffic, the Collector also inspected the bridge to ascertain its condition after the floods.

He also inspected Vasavappapuram Melakkaal, Karungulam bridge, Velur tank, the smashed bridge of Eral, the badly damaged river bund at Umarikkaadu and Punnaikaayal check dam, all affected by the flood.

“The restoration of the damaged structures should be completed at the earliest while ensuring superior quality of construction,” Mr. Lakshmipathi ordered.

Revenue Divisional Officer, Thoothukudi, Raja Manoharan; RDO, Tiruchendur, Guru Chandran; Executive Engineer, Tamirabharani Basin, Mariappan; tahsildars of Thoothukudi, Eral and Tiruchendur and Block Development Officers accompanied the Collector.