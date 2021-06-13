Collector inspects rehabilitation centre

13 June 2021 19:51 IST

Ramanathapuram

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Saturday inspected the Rehabilitation Institute of Mental Health at Ervadi.

The institute follows spirituality and psychiatric treatment to the mentally ill patients. While the District Mental Health Programme takes care of the psychiatric treatment, an NGO takes care of the training with social worker and vocational trainer.

The home has got 47 male and female patients who have been trained in basket making, agarbathi and home decorative articles.

District Psychiatrist, District Mental Health Programme, J. Periyar Lenin, said that vocational training kept the patients active throughout the day.

The Collector asked the officials to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are properly followed in the institute.

District Differently-abled Welfare Officer, Jothilingam, Keezhakarai Tahsildar Murugesan, and Kadaladi Block Development Officer Anbukannan were present.