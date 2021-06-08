Collector inspects PHC

08 June 2021 20:50 IST

Madurai

Collector Aneesh Sekhar inspected the COVID-19 preventive measures undertaken at Madurai North and Vadipatti blocks, here on Tuesday.

He monitored the COVID-19 Care Centre at Paravai, Primary Health Centre at Samayanallur, fever camp at Oomachikulam, and COVID-19 Care Centre at Vadipatti.

He inspected the regulated market at Vadipatti where Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business department organises secret auctioning of coconuts.

Madurai market secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani said that more than one lakh coconuts were sold through secret auction at the regulated market on Tuesday. The coconuts were sold for more than ₹ 10 lakh benefitting 26 farmers.