Madurai

Collector inspects PHC

Madurai

Collector Aneesh Sekhar inspected the COVID-19 preventive measures undertaken at Madurai North and Vadipatti blocks, here on Tuesday.

He monitored the COVID-19 Care Centre at Paravai, Primary Health Centre at Samayanallur, fever camp at Oomachikulam, and COVID-19 Care Centre at Vadipatti.

He inspected the regulated market at Vadipatti where Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business department organises secret auctioning of coconuts.

Madurai market secretary V. Mercy Jeyarani said that more than one lakh coconuts were sold through secret auction at the regulated market on Tuesday. The coconuts were sold for more than ₹ 10 lakh benefitting 26 farmers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 8:51:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/collector-inspects-phc/article34763104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY