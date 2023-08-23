HamberMenu
Collector inspects ongoing road works

August 23, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspecting a borewell work at Pattarkulam in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan inspected some of the ongoing road works in Radhapuram union on Wednesday.

 Since the State Government’s breakfast scheme for the government primary schools in rural areas is to be launched on Friday, Dr. Karthikeyan inspected a few schools in Radhapuram panchayat union, where Speaker M. Appavu will inaugurate the scheme.

 The Collector inspected the roads being laid at Paappaankulam on Valliyoor – Vijayapathi stretch on an outlay of ₹ 36.30 lakh and at Parivirithottam on the same stretch at the cost of ₹ 89.20 lakh.

 Dr. Karthikeyan also checked the functioning of the deep borewell recently sunk at Pattarkulam in Radhapuram union at the cost of ₹ 5.32 lakh.

 Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Suresh, and Block Development Officer, Radhapuram, Florence Vimala, were present.

